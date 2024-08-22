Bo Nix makes Broncos history after being named Week 1 starter

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is already among solid company in franchise history before touching the field in the regular season.

The Broncos announced Wednesday that Nix, the 12th overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, will be the team’s starting quarterback to open the new NFL season.

In doing so, Nix will be the first rookie since John Elway, the legendary Hall of Fame quarterback who spent all 16 seasons in the league in Denver, to start Week 1. Elway did so in 1983 when he was the first overall pick of that year’s draft.

Head coach Sean Payton has been allowing his quarterbacks to duel in training camp to see who would come out on top. Nix was pitted against Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson in camp.

Nix performed well in his two preseason games thus far, going 15-for-21 for 125 yards with a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in his first game action. He followed that up with a highly efficient 8-for-9 for 80 yards and one touchdown against the Green Bay Packers last week, which ultimately solidified the starting role for him.

In total, that’s 23-for-30 for 205 passing yards with two touchdowns and a 121.5 quarterback rating.

Nix’s teammates have praised the rookie’s ability to see so calm and poised despite just entering the league.

“He played lights out as usual, and I just see it day in and day out,” cornerback Pat Surtain said after the team’s second preseason game, per Broncos Wire. “He’s just growing his confidence. Obviously, he’s growing his chemistry with the offensive guys, receivers, running backs, tight ends, his o-line.

“When you see a younger guy like that take control of offense, you know the expectation is going to keep on going further and further. I’m looking forward to seeing him play for sure.”

Nix was a four-star recruit coming out of Pinson Valley High School in Alabama, but his college career didn’t get off to a hot start due to injuries.

With Oregon last season, Nix was finally able to show what he could do in a fully healthy season, throwing for career-bests in yards (4,508) and touchdowns (45) with just three interceptions.

“Every game I was able to go out there and perform at a high level,” he told Fox News Digital before the NFL Draft. “The ability was always there, and I was in a great situation. Finally, it happened this past year, but it didn’t necessarily surprise me. I was excited that all the work and effort paid off.”

Nix added that he has “nothing to prove” to anyone after what he put on tape, but he showcased those skills the Broncos loved last season in his two preseason games as well as practice.

“They’re going to get an extreme competitor, somebody that does anything he can physically and mentally and all the things to win the game,” Nix said about what he would give an NFL team if they drafted him. “They’re going to get a talented quarterback that can go out there and process information at a high level and is going to be a great teammate.”

All of that has translated so far, and the Broncos will give him the keys to the offense in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.

