BMW Championship: Who has the most wins?

The BMW Championship is one of the oldest tournaments on the PGA Tour.

The tournament has been known as the BMW Championship since 2007. It has been named the PGA Tour Tournament of the Year several times.

The tournament has also been known as the Cialis Western Open (2004-2006), 100th Western Open presented by Golf Digest (2003), Advil Western Open (2000-2002), Motorola Western Open (1994-1999), Sprint Western Open (1993), Centel Western Open (1990-1992), Beatrice Western Open (1987-1989) and the Western Open (1899-1986).

When renamed the BMW Championship, the invitational criteria changed, as well. The BMW Championship is also a part of the FedEx Cup playoffs. Only the top 70 FedEx Cup points leaders are invited to the tournament.

While Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson each have two wins when the event changed to the BMW Championship, Woods had more when you combine the BMW with the Western Open. The Western Golf Association continues to run the tournament despite the name change.

Here are the golfers who have the most wins between the BMW Championship and the Western Open.

WALTER HAGEN: 6 WINS

Walter Hagen is tied for the most wins as he dominated the Western Open in the early 1900s. Hagen won the event five times with his first win coming in 1916 over Jock Hutchinson and George Sargent.

TIGER WOODS: 5 WINS

Tiger Woods won the Western Open three times and the BMW Championship twice for a grand total of five wins. He won two Western Open titles in three years between 1997 and 1999 and picked up his third in 2003. He won the BMW in 2007 and 2009. Only Johnson has multiple BMW Championship wins.

BILLY CASPER: 4 WINS

Billy Casper is one of two golfers with four Western Open titles. He won his last title in 1973 with a one-stroke victory over Larry Hinson and Hale Irwin.

WILLIE ANDERSON: 4 WINS

Willie Anderson dominated the Western Open in the early stages of golf’s formal beginnings. The Scotsman won four times between 1902 and 1909

TOM WATSON: 3 WINS

Tom Watson is among the golfers who have won the Western Open three times. He won the tournaments between 1974 and 1984. In 1984, he beat Greg Norman in a playoff. In 1983, he lost to Mark McCumber by one stroke.

Other golfers with three wins include: Ralph Guldahl, Macdonald Smith and Jim Barnes.