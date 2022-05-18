Blues vs Avalanche Game 1 score: Josh Manson nets overtime winner for Colorado

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson stepped up for the team when it mattered the most and put a shot into the net behind St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington on Tuesday night in overtime.

Manson’s goal won the game for Colorado, 3-2, and put the Avalanche up 1-0 in the Western Conference semifinals against the Blues.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I was just looking out because there’s a lot of guys coming at me with a lot of speed,” Manson said of his celebration with his teammates after the goal. “It feels good to get that (win) with your team.”

It was Manson’s first postseason goal. The Avalanche acquired Manson from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

The Avalanche needed to dig deep for the victory.

LIGHTNING VS PANTHERS GAME 1 SCORE: TAMPA BAY TAKES ADVANTAGE OF POWER PLAY TO START SERIES OFF RIGHT

Ryan O’Reilly scored first for the Blues at the 6:25 mark in the first period. It was his sixth of the playoffs.

Colorado struck back in the second period with scores from Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard. The Avalanche took a one-goal lead into the third, but it was Jordan Kyrou’s power play goal that turned out to be the equalizer.

Manson would score 8:082 into overtime.

“He played unbelievable, gave us a chance to win,” Blues defenseman Colton Payne said. “They have a good team. They’re fast. We have a good team. We’ve been a good team all season long. I expect there to be a lot of close games.”

Colorado goaltender Darcy Kuemper recorded 23 saves. It was his first game since getting hit in the eye during Game 3 against the Nashville Predators.

St. Louis goalie Binnington added 51 saves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is set for Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.