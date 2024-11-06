Blues player hit in neck with puck, keeps playing before eventually being stretchered off

In case fans need a reminder about how tough hockey players are, look no further than Dylan Holloway.

Holloway’s St. Louis Blues were hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night when he found himself in a scary situation.

With roughly two minutes left in the first period, Tampa Bay left-winger Nick Paul flicked a wrist shot that went high and hit Holloway right in the neck.

Holloway grabbed the area but still managed to play nearly 30 seconds afterward.

Holloway got to the bench and was almost immediately checked on by trainers.

Eventually, Holloway was stretchered off the bench and taken into an ambulance to go to a local hospital.

Daily Faceoff reported that Holloway will be “OK,” as his airway is “open and unobstructed,” while there is no swelling around his neck.

The Blues said that Holloway is “alert and in stable condition.”

Holloway’s parents were also at the game and went to the hospital to see their son.

The first period ended early, with the final 1:11 being played to start the second period.

The Blues won the game, 3-2.

