NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington threw a water bottle at Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during a postgame interview Saturday following the Avalanche’s 5-2 win, according to multiple reports.

Kadri collided with Binnington, the team’s starting goalie, early in the first period of Game 3 when Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen crashed into the net while battling for a loose puck.

Binnington remained down after the collision, and he later left the game.

The goalie was replaced by backup Ville Husso, who gave up four goals on 23 shots, a huge setback for a Blues squad now down 2-1 in the series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kadri was talking about the collision during a postgame interview when he briefly paused and did a double-take, suggesting Binnington may have thrown a water bottle at him.

“Just tried to poke the puck free, I think their weak side defenseman came over and kind of bumped me and that’s what caused the collision. So, I hope he’s all right,” Kadri said.

“Not sure if he just threw a water bottle at me or not,” he added. “But, I mean, not much I can do, man … I’m just going for the loose puck.”

The Athletic reported that Binnington did throw the water bottle.

After the game, Blues head coach Craig Berube said Binnington was being evaluated for a lower-body injury. The team announced Sunday that Binnington will miss the rest of the second-round series.

Berube addressed Kadri’s role in the collision.

ARTTURI LEHKONEN SCORES TWICE TO HELP AVALANCHE BEAT BLUES 5-2

“Look at Kadri’s reputation. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Berube told reporters.

When asked about Berube’s comment, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said reputation “doesn’t mean anything.”

“It’s either a legal play or it’s not. We’ve talked about this with Naz and the way he’s trying to change his reputation, making sure that he’s playing through checks,” Bednar said. “That’s a legal play, and it’s unfortunate.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series resumes with Game 4 Monday night in St. Louis.