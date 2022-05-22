NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington threw a water bottle at Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during a postgame interview Saturday following the Avalanche’s 5-2 win, according to multiple reports.

Kadri collided with Binnington, the team’s starting goalie, early in the first period of Game 3 when Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen crashed into the net while battling for a loose puck.

Binnington remained down after the collision, and he later left the game.

The goalie was replaced by backup Ville Husso, who gave up four goals on 23 shots, a huge setback for a Blues squad now down 2-1 in the series.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) crashes into St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) in the first period at the Enterprise Center during Game 3 of the second round of the NHL playoffs May 21, 2022.
(Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Kadri was talking about the collision during a postgame interview when he briefly paused and did a double-take, suggesting Binnington may have thrown a water bottle at him.

“Just tried to poke the puck free, I think their weak side defenseman came over and kind of bumped me and that’s what caused the collision. So, I hope he’s all right,” Kadri said.

“Not sure if he just threw a water bottle at me or not,” he added. “But, I mean, not much I can do, man … I’m just going for the loose puck.”

The Athletic reported that Binnington did throw the water bottle.

After the game, Blues head coach Craig Berube said Binnington was being evaluated for a lower-body injury. The team announced Sunday that Binnington will miss the rest of the second-round series.

Berube addressed Kadri’s role in the collision.

ARTTURI LEHKONEN SCORES TWICE TO HELP AVALANCHE BEAT BLUES 5-2

Look at Kadri’s reputation. That’s all I’ve got to say,” Berube told reporters.

Nazem Kadri (91) of the Colorado Avalanche collides with Jordan Binnington (50) and Calle Rosen (43) of the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Enterprise Center May 21, 2022, in St. Louis.
(Joe Puetz/NHLI via Getty Images)

When asked about Berube’s comment, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said reputation “doesn’t mean anything.”

“It’s either a legal play or it’s not. We’ve talked about this with Naz and the way he’s trying to change his reputation, making sure that he’s playing through checks,” Bednar said. “That’s a legal play, and it’s unfortunate.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper celebrates with teammates Nazem Kadri (91), Erik Johnson (6) and Andrew Cogliano (11) after a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 3 of a second-round playoff series Saturday, May 21, 2022, in St. Louis.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The series resumes with Game 4 Monday night in St. Louis.