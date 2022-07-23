Blue Jays set franchise record with 28 runs Friday night at Fenway Park

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans of baseball must have done a double take Friday night when the final score of the Boston Red Sox-Toronto Blue Jays game appeared on their screens.

The Blue Jays defeated their division rivals 28-5.

The Blue Jays scored 28 runs at Fenway Park, setting a franchise record for runs scored in a single game and coming within two runs of Major League Baseball’s record for most runs scored in a game.

The 28 runs allowed by Boston is also a franchise record, eclipsing the previous high of 27 allowed in 1923 against the Baltimore Orioles.

“It was tough to watch,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, according to Boston.com. “It was tough to be in the dugout, to be honest with you. They know it, and I know it.”

Every Toronto starter had at least two hits on the night, as the Blue Jays jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the fourth inning and put up an 11-spot in the top of the fifth to take a 25-3 lead.

The 11 runs in the fifth inning tied a franchise record for a single inning, a number Toronto has previously reached four times.

“That was awesome,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said. “We talked about it before the game, how you can come out a little bit sleepy and you can came out hot. I think we came out hot, obviously.”

In the third inning, Boston center fielder Jarren Duran misplayed a routine fly ball, allowing Raimel Tapia to round the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam, just the second in Blue Jay history.

“I just lost it in the twilight,” Duran said. “It happens. (Verdugo) was right there. Obviously, I should have taken a step or two. He was already going to beat me to the ball. I just didn’t want to get in his way. … Next time, I know to take one or two steps.”

The great thing about baseball? Boston will have a chance to wash away the stink from Friday night with game two of its three-game series against Toronto scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET Saturday.

“At the end of the day, what we do as an organization is try to get better this season and in the future,” Cora said. “We’ve been very loud about it. The standings are the standings, and we’re going to be judged by what we do.”

