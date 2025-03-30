Blue Jays’ Max Scherzer felt ‘imminent danger’ after latest injury cuts season debut short

Max Scherzer’s Toronto Blue Jays debut ended earlier than many likely expected.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 45 pitches before an apparent thumb injury forced him to exit the game after just three innings.

The Blue Jays later said Scherzer was dealing with right lat soreness.

The eight-time MLB All-Star appeared to be frustrated in the Toronto dugout, presumably after he learned he would not take the mound to start the fourth inning.

After the game, Scherzer shared his belief that the right lat problem was related to his ongoing thumb issue. On Wednesday, Jays manager John Schneider told reporters Scherzer was “still going in the right direction.”

Scherzer has dealt with some discomfort in his thumb since spring training. On Saturday, he suggested the lingering issue forced his body to overcompensate.

He hinted that pushing past the third inning in the game against the Baltimore Orioles could have led to more issues.

“After that third inning, I could just kind of tell we were in imminent danger,” Scherzer said. “If you pitch through this and you keep pitching as the arm fatigues, this is going to go.”

Scherzer also admitted he did not feel completely comfortable when he threw in the bullpen before Saturday’s game.

“Today warming up, I could feel my lat was tight. … Let (Schneider) know kind of before the game, ‘Hey, work with me here. Just know that something could be happening,’” he said.

Scherzer has contended with numerous injuries throughout his career.

He pitched for the Texas Rangers last season but started the year on the injured list as he recovered from back surgery. His 2024 debut was further delayed by a nerve issue. Scherzer made nine starts last season.

Scherzer gave up three hits and a pair of earned runs before he exited Saturday’s game. The Blue Jays lost 9-5. The final game of the four-game series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

