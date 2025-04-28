Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman slips down stairs following ejection from abysmal game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman had a rough outing against the New York Yankees on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Gausman allowed six runs and walked five and was removed from the game in the middle of a 53-pitch third inning. As he walked back toward the dugout, Gausman was ejected from the game by home plate umpire Chris Conroy. While in the dugout, the heated veteran pitcher took a spill down the steps to the clubhouse.

It was a bad day all around.

“As I was coming off the mound, I kind of let him know I was going to go watch his bad umpiring inside,” Gausman told reporters after the game.

“There was probably at least three pitches that inning that I know were strikes,” he said. “The more frustrating thing was watching kind of what (Yankees starter Max Freid) was getting. He’s getting pitches down, and so if you’re not calling it for me, why are you going to call it for him?”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider joined him later in the game for arguing a called strike on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Gausman’s 53-pitch inning was the most pitches by anyone in an inning since Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Cam Vieaux threw 56 in an eight-run eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 1, 2022, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The two-time All-Star had a 3.16 ERA going into the game against the Yankees. It ballooned to 4.50 once his outing was over.

New York won the first game of the doubleheader, 11-2. The Yankees followed up with a 5-1 victory in Game 2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.