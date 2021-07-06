Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was “getting ready to go into convulsions” after he was struck in the chest by an errant Fourth of July fireworks mortar blast in Michigan,” a woman told a 911 dispatcher.

The call highlights the chaotic situation amid Kivlenieks getting struck and later dying. A medical examiner later revealed the cause of his death was chest trauma from a mortar-style firework blast, not from a fall, which is what police initially reported.

Lt. Jason Meier of the Novi Police Department said Monday that Kivlenieks was in a hot tub when the mortar-style firework tilted slightly and started to go off toward people nearby. Police initially believed that Kivlenieks hit his head on concrete while running away from the fireworks.

Police are still investigating the death.

On Tuesday, three calls to 911 were released.

“Hey, we have someone who was hit by a fireworks. Can you come here immediately? He’s breathing. We have a nurse here. He’s breathing, but he’s not doing very good,” one woman told 911.

Meier said Tuesday the nine-shot firework used was legal in the state and the person using it was in compliance with state laws. The late goalie was in a hot tub and tried to get clear with other people when he was struck.

“We understand he was training with the homeowner for the summer and was staying there,” Meier said. “When we’re done, we’ll review with the prosecutor’s office to cover all the bases.”

During the world hockey championship this spring, Kivlenieks played four games for Latvia. This past NHL season, he played in two games for the Blue Jackets and eight for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters.

A native of Riga, Latvia, Kivlenieks signed with the Blue Jackets as a free agent in May 2017 and played eight games for the club. The Latvian Hockey Federation called Kivlenieks’ death “a great loss not only for Latvian hockey but for the entire Latvian nation.”

Fox News’ Dan Canova and the Associated Press contributed to this report.