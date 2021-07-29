Blinken warns Afghanistan could become ‘pariah state’ if peace not made with Taliban

Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Wednesday that Afghanistan would become a “pariah state” if a peace deal is not reached between the government and the Taliban.

“An Afghanistan that does not respect the rights of its people, an Afghanistan that commits atrocities against its own people would become a pariah state,” Blinken told reporters.

The secretary of state’s comments came after he visited top Indian diplomat, External Affairs Commissioner Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who committed to working towards peace in Afghanistan through diplomatic measures.

In recent weeks, the Taliban has made major advances following the withdrawal of U.S. troops and has gained control of roughly half of Afghanistan’s 421 districts.

Surrounding nations have voiced concern about increased terrorist activity that could spill over into neighboring countries.

Jaishankar called the security implications an “inevitable” side effect of the conclusion of a 20-year long war and withdrawal of U.S. security forces.

“What is done is done,” he said calling for diplomatic solutions over increased military action. “It is a policy taken, and I think in diplomacy you deal with what you have.”

Blinken’s meeting with his Indian counterpart coincided with a meeting between a Taliban delegation and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Wang said the Taliban are expected to “play an important role in the process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan.”

Blinken called the meeting a “positive thing” and said Beijing’s efforts could help find a peaceful resolution and establish “some kind of [Afghan] government…that’s truly representative and inclusive.”

The secretary of state – who continued on to Kuwait to secure safe passage for former translators fleeing the Taliban-ridden nation – said U.S.-Indian ties were a “top foreign policy” priority for the Biden administration.

“There are few relationships in the world that are more vital than the one between the United States and India,” Blinken told reporters. “We believe this partnership will be critical for delivering stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, and for showing the world how democracies can deliver for their people.”