Blake Snell unhappy about being taken out in 6th inning, Rays surrender Game 6 lead

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell was dealing and had dominated the Los Angeles Dodgers for the most part of Game 6 of the World Series in a do-or-die situation.

After Snell allowed a hit to Austin Barnes with one out in the sixth inning, Rays manager Kevin Cash took the pitcher out in favor of Nick Anderson. The hope was that Nick Anderson could some in the game to avoid having Snell having to face Mookie Betts and Corey Seager for the third time.

Snell was not happy.

Betts hit a ball that got stuck in foul territory, allowing him to get to second base and moved Barnes to third. Barnes would score on a wild pitch from Anderson, moving Betts to third base. Seager would then ground into a fielder’s choice and Betts beat the throw home to put the Dodgers up, 2-1.

Snell allowed one run on two hits through 5 1/3 with nine strikeouts.

Fans were wondering what Cash was doing on social media and immediately took the opportunity to criticize him.

Aaron Loup would eventually get the inning finished but it could prove costly for the Rays in the end.

Los Angeles will hope to finish off their game for their first World Series title since 1988.