Blake Snell felt Rays 'handed' Dodgers the World Series after manager replaced him in Game 6

Blake Snell played an integral role in getting the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series in 2020.

Snell was pitching well in Game 6 against the Los Angeles Dodgers but was pulled from the game through 5 1/3 innings after throwing 73 pitches and only allowing one run. Snell, who was traded to the San Diego Padres in the offseason, opened up about being taken out of the game.

“I was lost,” Snell said on the “R2C2” podcast on Thursday. “I didn’t know what to say, what to do. I just remember I called my dad when I got to the hotel. We talked for a minute, and I didn’t really say much. I didn’t have nothing to say. I was like, ‘We really just handed them the World Series.’ That’s how it felt.”

The Dodgers would later win the game, 3-1.

Rays manager Kevin Cash was immediately clobbered on social media after the decision.

“I guess I regret it because it didn’t work out. Personally, I thought Blake had done his job and then some,” Cash said after the game.

Snell said at the time he could see “both sides” of him coming out.

“The hardest thing for me is I was rolling, I was in a groove. I felt like I had them guessing. It’s just tough for me. It’s going to be tough for me to accept that. I really don’t know to look at it. However you look at it, we lost,” he said.

Snell was later traded to the Padres for a slew of prospects.

San Diego is in a spot to make some noise in the National League this coming season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.