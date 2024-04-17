Blake Griffin announces retirement from NBA after long career

Blake Griffin, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, announced his retirement from basketball after more than a dozen seasons on Tuesday.

Griffin posted just a single word to social media with a lengthy statement pictured underneath to reveal his intentions for the future.

“Fin,” Griffin captioned his X post.

Griffin, a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, discussed his “thankful” mindset after deciding to retire.

“I never envisioned myself as the guy who would have a “letter to basketball” retirement announcement…and I’m still not going to be that guy,” he began his statement. “But as I reflected on my career, the one feeling I kept coming back to and the one thing I wanted to express was thankfulness.

“I’m thankful for every single moment – not just the good ones: the wins, the awards, the dunks, and the memorable times spent with family, friends, fans, teammates, and coaches. I could continue on about the people in my life who have contributed immensely to my career, but in this short non-letter, I have to acknowledge my parents, Tommy and Gail, and my brother, Taylor, for their unconditional support and guidance. Lastly, my agent Sam Goldfeder, who has been a steadfast voice of reason and my wartime consigliere – thank you.”

Griffin, known for his highlight-reel dunks since his college days at Oklahoma, brought the thunder down on many opponents over the years, earning him star status in the league.

One of his most famous dunks came against the New York Knicks, soaring over center Timofey Mozgov and putting him on a poster. Griffin’s vertical leaping abilities were seen at all times, including this dunk as he came off a screen and jumped off two feet outside the paint. And Griffin never even made contact with the rim, just throwing the ball right in.

While his dunking abilities got the crowds roaring over the years, he was a tremendous scorer during his five-year stretch with the Clippers from 2010 to 2015, when he averaged 21.5 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

Griffin played eight seasons with the Clippers before he was traded to the Detroit Pistons during the 2017-2018 campaign. He would earn his sixth and final All-Star bid the next season, averaging a career-high 24.5 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

But what unfortunately comes with tremendous jumps off the hardwood is injuries, which took a toll on Griffin’s career in the late stages. He only played 18 games during the 2019-2020 campaign, and after getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-2021 season, he moved to a bench role.

“I am equally thankful for the not-so-good moments: the losses, the injuries, the wayyyy too many surgeries, the lessons, the heartbreaks, and it wouldn’t be sports retirement letter without acknowledging the ‘haters.’ All of these experiences made my 14 years in the league truly unforgettable, and I can’t help but to just feel thankful,” Griffin’s statement continued.

“The game of basketball has given me so much in this life, and I wouldn’t change a thing. Last but certainly not least, here comes the obligatory ‘I’m excited for my next chapter’ part: just kidding, I’m done.”

While Griffin mentions 14 years in the league, his rookie season was a bummer as he suffered a knee injury that delayed his debut until the 2010-2011 season.

For his career, Griffin averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 49.3% from the field over 765 games.

