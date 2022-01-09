The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will play Sunday night with both teams potentially securing a playoff spot in a wild scenario that emerged in the midst of the Week 18 slate.

The Jacksonville Jaguars somehow pulled off an upset of the Indianapolis Colts and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in their game on Sunday afternoon. Because the Steelers won, all the team needs to keep their season alive is for the Chargers and Raiders to avoid a tie in their game.

However, should the Chargers and Raiders tie in their game, both teams would make the playoffs.

The scenario seemed like a long shot throughout the week but no one could’ve predicted the Jaguars knocking off the Colts in the afternoon game to keep the scenario alive.

Both Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia spoke about the scenario earlier in the week and made the vow to, in the words of Herm Edwards, play to win the game.

“I think we all respect the game and the integrity of the game far too much to be complicit in something like that,” Staley said on “The Rich Eisen Show.” “We’re going to do everything we can to win this game.”

Bisaccia told reporters Friday: “I don’t think I ever passed math, so I don’t even know what the hell you just talked about. All I know is we’re really excited about our opportunity in front of us on Sunday night, and we’re going to look to put our best foot forward. We’re going to look to put a product on the field that all of Raider Nation can be proud of. So that’s kind of our focus right now.”

While outwardly the coaches have the right idea, the possibility of getting into the playoffs with a tie and your entire team staying healthy is a pretty good scenario that might be worth really thinking about when it comes down to the nitty-gritty.

Los Angeles hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2018 season. The Raiders haven’t made the playoffs since the 2016 season.