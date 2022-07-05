Billy Horschel defends PGA Tour, lashes out on LIV Golf ‘hypocrites’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billy Horschel came to the defense of the PGA Tour and Commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday, accusing those who ditched the Tour for LIV Golf of being “hypocrites.”

A heated Horschel made the bold statement during his press conference with the media ahead of the Scottish Open this week, a tournament that is co-sanctioned by European Tour and PGA Tour.

“I’ve been really frustrated by it because there’s a lot of guys that are hypocrites, that aren’t telling the truth, that are lying about some things, and I just can’t stand to sit here anymore and be diplomatic about it as I have been in the past,” he said. “I don’t fault anyone for going to play the LIV tour. I don’t have any ill will for anyone going to play the LIV tour.”

But Horschel said his anger is reserved for those players that have criticized the Tour on their way out.

“Jay Monahan and everyone at headquarters is the PGA Tour. They work tirelessly for us to reap the financial rewards and have all the opportunities that we have. At the same time, I am one of 200-plus members of the PGA Tour. I am the PGA Tour, just as 200 other members are the PGA Tour, so when you take shots at the PGA Tour and Jay Monahan, you’re not just taking shots at them, you’re taking shots at us.”

Fifteen-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas revealed during a recent podcast this week that the fear of potential litigation is something that fueled his personal feelings towards the situation.

“They’re saying that I’m sure at some point, you know, some sort of lawsuits will be going, and if any of those guys that left to go play the other tour sue the [PGA] Tour, they’re suing me, they’re suing Rory [McIlroy], they’re suing Tiger [Woods], they’re suing every single one of us that they’ve looked in the face … So like, to me, that’s where a little bit of the betrayal and the upsetting and sad feelings come from.”

Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui, and Justin Harding won their Scottish Open ban appeal on Monday and will continue to compete on the DP World Tour on a temporary stay or until the ruling is overturned.