Bills win first playoff game since 1995, move on to AFC divisional round

The Buffalo Bills picked up their first playoff victory since 1995 on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts, 27-24. The Bills will know their next playoff opponent by the end of the weekend.

The Bills were able to hold off a charging Philip Rivers and his offense at the end of the game. Indianapolis needed a big drive to either tie or win the game. Their matchup appeared to be over after Rivers threw the ball to Zach Pascal and the wide receiver fumbled.

However, replay showed that Pascal was apparently touched as his knee was on the ground and it gave the Colts another shot.

Indianapolis failed to get into field goal range and a last-second heave from Rivers didn’t even make it into the end zone, giving the Bills the victory.

Josh Allen had a sensational game with his first playoff win. He was 26-for-35 with 324 yards and two touchdown passes. He had one to Dawson Knox while falling down and the other was a bomb to Stefon Diggs.

Diggs led all receivers with six catches for 128 yards and the score. Gabriel Davis, who made an incredible toe-tap catch on the Bills’ final drive of the first half, had four catches for 85 yards.

The Bills defense nearly forced the Pascal turnover, but it was overturned. The team wasn’t able to sack Rivers as the veteran had a game similar to what many have seen throughout his entire career.

Rivers was 27-for-36 with 309 passing yards and two touchdown passes. One was to Jack Doyle and the other was to Pascal. Michael Pittman Jr. led Colts receivers with five catches for 90 yards.

Jonathan Taylor, the Colts’ rookie running back had 78 rushing yards on 21 carries with a score.

Indianapolis was able to make it a close game in the fourth quarter by outscoring the Bills 14-10. But the Tyler Bass 54-yard field goal with 8:08 remaining in the game proved to be the difference-maker.

Rivers was stuck having to drive 89 yards for a touchdown while being down a score. Whether it was with the Chargers or the Colts, it’s something that has always reoccurred throughout his career.

Rivers, 40, wraps up his 17th NFL season and this might have been his last game. It’s unclear what he will do next as speculation has run rampant throughout the season.

In his career, Rivers has 63,440 passing yards and 421 passing touchdowns. He ranks in the top five in both statistical categories. He’s played in 11 career playoff games but only made the AFC Championship once, losing to the New England Patriots during the 2007 season.

Buffalo will be watching the two AFC playoff games Sunday to see who their going to play. The Kansas City Chiefs, the top seed in the conference, will play the lowest seed remaining.