Bills troll Jets with Pop-Tarts video after clinching No. 2 seed in AFC playoffs

The Buffalo Bills got the last word in after defeating the New York Jets on Sunday, 40-14.

Buffalo, which put together an epic social media presence over the course of the 2024 regular season, had one last video edit directed at New York once the game was finished.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Bills’ video showed a Pop-Tart pastry holding up a Jets sign as it descended into a toaster in a nod to the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The video then showed the toaster spitting out a Pop-Tart with the words “Bills Win” emblazoned across it.

The video went over well with football fans, especially those who had watched Iowa State top Miami in the Pop-Tarts Bowl on Saturday night.

Buffalo put together another big win behind three touchdowns from Josh Allen. He had two passing touchdowns and a rushing score in the game. He threw for 182 yards and ran for 17 more.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott made it clear who he thought the NFL MVP is this season.

JAYDEN DANIELS ORCHESTRATES GAME-WINNING DRIVE IN OVERTIME TO SEND COMMANDERS TO PLAYOFFS

“I think Josh Allen continues to show why he should be the MVP,” McDermott said. “I’ve been around this league long enough to know to see MVP every year for many years. And what he has done on this team and this organization in this community — and no offense to anybody else — but I’ve got a hard time believing that someone’s done more.”

Allen also became the first player in NFL history to score 40 touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. Buffalo locked into the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, solidifying their ultimate revenge against the naysayers this season.

“It speaks to the staff that we’ve got here, the guys that we’ve got in this locker room, how this team is put together and the culture that we have,” Allen said. “We didn’t really pay attention to the preseason notions, but we heard them, and we saw them, and we knew what people were saying.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“But it had no effect on us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.