Bills take advantage of Lamar Jackson’s interceptions, Tyler Bass kicks game-winner as time expires

A clutch defensive play and ensuing fourth-quarter drive led the Buffalo Bills over the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense were driving on the Bills, pushing the ball all the way to the 2-yard line before finding themselves in a fourth-and-goal situation. But instead of going for the sure points with a field goal, head coach John Harbaugh decided to go for it, and the move didn’t work out.

Bills safety Jordan Poyer came up with a clutch interception on Jackson, who looked for Devin Duvernay in the end zone.

Josh Allen, the Bills’ Pro Bowl quarterback, didn’t let that momentum switch go to the wayside. He had a 12-play drive down the field to eventually have Tyler Bass kick a game-winning field goal as time expired to collect their third win of the season.

It was also a comeback win for Buffalo, as they were down 20-3 at one point in the game. But the Bills mustered up 20 unanswered points that began with an Isaiah McKenzie touchdown catch for four yards right before the end of the first half.

Then, the third quarter was all Bills as Allen scored on an 11-yard run with 3:26 remaining, and Bass knocked through a 51-yarder before that. The game, then, was tied at 20 entering the fourth quarter.

But Jackson’s interception on that fourth-and-goal wasn’t the only one as he threw one to Poyer on the previous drive, a ball intended for his favorite target, tight end Mark Andrews. Baltimore punted on their two previous drives as well.

Allen got things done in the air and on the ground, throwing for 213 yards on 19-for-36 with one touchdown and one interception while rushing for 70 yards to lead the Bills in that department with his scoring run as well.

Stefon Diggs didn’t find the end zone again this week after not doing so against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, but he led the way with 62 yards receiving to lead the team on four catches.

Matt Milano led the Bills in tackles with 13 total on the day, while Von Miller collected a sack on Jackson.

As for the Ravens, Jackson finished with 144 yards through the air on 20-for-29 with one touchdown and his two picks. He also rushed for 73 yards on 11 carries. J.K. Dobbins found the end zone twice in this game, once on the ground and one through the air as he helped the Ravens collect the early lead.

The Bills look to keep their momentum going next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. The Ravens will play on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC North matchup.