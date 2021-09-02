Bills rookie Gregory Rousseau surprises mom with brand new car

Buffalo Bills rookie defensive end Gregory Rousseau has yet to step onto an NFL field for a regular-season game, but he’s already making a difference for one key member of his family.

Rousseau, the Bills’ first-round pick out of the University of Miami, decided to buy his mother a brand new car, and the entire video was captured on video and obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the video, Rousseau pulled up to Northtown Auto in the Buffalo area, and he told his mom that he was going to the dealership to pick up keys for his car. As they entered the showroom, a brand new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited pulled up to the front of the store, and it had a big red bow on it.

“Are you for real?” Rousseau’s mother asked her son in the video.

When Rousseau’s mom entered the car, she couldn’t help but admire her new car.

“That is beautiful!” she said. “Thank you, Greg.”

Then she said how Rousseau is “such a nice person” while giving him a hug.

Rousseau burst onto the scene during the preseason. In three preseason games, the rookie came away with two sacks and it looks as if he will be a dominant forced on the Bills’ defensive line.

Rousseau sat out last college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the year prior, he piled up 15.5 sacks for Miami in a productive season for the Hurricanes.