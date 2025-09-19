Bills pay tribute to Charlie Kirk ahead of game vs. Dolphins

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills played a video tribute to Charlie Kirk Thursday night before a game against the Miami Dolphins.

A video memorializing Kirk played on the jumbotron at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills became the 10th NFL team to honor Kirk, joining the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals who did so in Week 2.

The NFL mandated that the Packers hold a moment of silence before their game against the Washington Commanders last Thursday but later put out a statement saying the rest of the league’s teams would make their own decisions on whether to honor Kirk Sunday and Monday.

The Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders did not honor Kirk ahead of their games.

At least one NFL team has already made it a point to fire an employee who made insensitive comments after Kirk’s assassination.

The Carolina Panthers fired Charlie Rock, a member of the team’s communications department, after social media posts linked to Rock appeared to show him questioning why people were sad that Kirk had been shot and killed.

“The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers,” the team said in a statement posted to social media. “We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual.”

Kirk was assassinated Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University. Utah man Tyler Robinson was charged in Kirk’s killing.

The U.S. Senate passed a resolution declaring Oct. 14, 2025, Kirk’s birthday as a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

Sen. Rick Scott , R-Fla., first announced the designation of the resolution Sept. 16 and said Kirk was a “magnetic leader, a loving father and husband and a friend and inspiration to so many.”

“Charlie loved our nation and its founding principles and believed deeply in his faith, in his family and in the beauty of ideas and discussion,” he added.

Fox News Digital’s Emma Bussey contributed to this report.