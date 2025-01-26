Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady withdraws Saints head coaching candidacy: report

The New Orleans Saints parted ways with Dennis Allen in November following a seven-game losing skid. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi then received the interim coaching tag.

The NFL franchise’s search for its next head coach remains active, but the team now knows at least one person who will not land the job. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady has withdrawn his name from consideration for the role, per a report from NFL Media.

Brady prefers to continue guiding the Bills offense, despite New Orleans wanting “to interview Brady a second time,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brady’s name had also been linked with other head coaching openings during the ongoing hiring cycle.

New Orleans’ 2024 season got off to a promising start, with the team winning its first two games by 37 and 25 points respectively. But, the ensuing losing streak prompted Saints ownership to make an in-season coaching change.

“Dennis has been part of our organization for many years,” team owner Gayle Benson said in a statement shortly after the franchise announced Allen’s firing. “He is highly regarded within the NFL. He has been extremely loyal and professional and most importantly an excellent football coach for us. All of this makes today very tough for me and our organization. However, this decision is something that I felt we needed to make at this time. I wish nothing but the best in the future for Dennis and his family. He will always be considered in the highest regard by me and everyone within our organization.”

Allen ended his head coaching tenure in New Orleans with an 18-25 record. Allen spent seven seasons as New Orleans’ defensive coordinator before succeeding Sean Payton as the franchise’s head coach. Allen is now a top candidate for the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator role, ESPN reported.

Payton, who guided the Saints to the franchise’s lone Super Bowl title, turned to broadcasting in 2022 after stepping down from his head coaching position. He returned to the sideline in 2023 when he was named the next head coach of the Denver Broncos.

Rizzi, along with New York Giants defensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver have all completed interviews with the Saints amid the wide-ranging head coaching search. Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellan Moore participated in a virtual interview last week, the team announced.

In his second season as the Bills playcaller, Brady helped star quarterback Josh Allen have arguably the best season of his career. Allen, who was recently named an NFL MVP finalist, threw 28 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions during the regular season. He did not throw an interception in the two postseason games he’s played in thus far.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Bills on Sunday for the AFC Championship game. On the NFC side, the Eagles will welcome the Washington Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field. The winner of those games will meet in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

