Bills’ Nyheim Hines believes NFL will listen to players about field conditions, shares insight on Josh Allen

The bad field conditions at Super Bowl LVII were among the complaints from players after the game as many were seen slipping and sliding at State Farm Stadium Sunday night.

However, field conditions weren’t exclusive to State Farm Stadium. Over the course of the season, it was an issue for many players. Odell Beckham Jr. spoke out about it when New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a noncontact knee injury at MetLife Stadium and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle was upset about the field at Bank of America Stadium during his game against the Carolina Panthers.

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines told Fox News Digital he thinks the league should look at the issue.

“I think that’s something that needs to be looked at. It’s funny you were talking about Arizona, as soon as the game started and I saw the first kickoff, I said, ‘Oh yeah, guys just so you know, this field is awful.’ There’s certain places with the certain grass and things with the players,” Hines said. “It’s funny to see everybody talk about the grass and me knowing on Christmas I did a motion where I came out and came back in and I slipped and fell myself.

“Even during warmups, when I was with the Colts, we played there on Christmas, everybody was thinking about wearing screw-in cleats and things like that. The playing field thing did not shock me there being in Arizona. But I do think it’s something that as players, I feel like we’ve been taking initiative to make it better. Even in Buffalo and even when I was in Indy, a lot of players try not to practice on turf three times in a row because of what it does to our bodies.

“I think it’s something the NFL would listen to. I think as players we’ve done a great job getting everybody talking about it. It’s something that needs to be looked at. It’s actually very important.”

The Indianapolis Colts selected Hines in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of N.C. State and became a serviceable running back and return specialist in four full seasons there. He started the 2022 season with the Colts but was traded to the Bills at the trade deadline.

Hines has had the luxury of spending years with solid quarterbacks, including Andrew Luck, Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in Indy. And now, he gets to spend time with Josh Allen – arguably a top five quarterback in the NFL.

“I think the biggest thing about Josh people might not realize is how smart he is,” Hines explained to Fox News Digital. “Even if you watch him go through his progressions, he goes through his progressions fast, he’s a very, very smart quarterback. I think everybody’s so enamored with his athletic and physical ability, people don’t realize that guy’s smart.

“I don’t know if there’s a guy smarter than him. He’s in that top-tier of thinkers in the league. I think that’s what makes him great because he knows when to make that throw or when to run and when not to run. That’s what I love about Josh, he’s a great leader. He’s real funny too. So, him and (Stefon) Diggs are always joking around. He makes you feel comfortable. He makes you feel welcome.”

Ahead of the official start of the offseason, Hines partnered with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to help launch the Shamrocks campaign. Starting in mid-February and continuing through March, consumers can donate to the organization at retail stores. The fundraising goes to help those dealing with the disease and research into a cure.