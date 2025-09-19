Bills’ Josh Allen surpasses Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown mark in win over Dolphins

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Josh Allen reached a new milestone on Thursday night as he led the Buffalo Bills to a 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Allen’s first drive finished with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid in the first quarter. He became the fastest player to reach 300 career offensive touchdowns, including the playoffs, surpassing Patrick Mahomes. The Bills star did it in 127 total games.

It wasn’t the easiest victory for Allen and the Bills. Buffalo had to really tamp down on an aggressive Dolphins team, who started with a touchdown on their first drive.

Tua Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter to tie the game with 12:18 left. It ended a nine-play, 67-yard drive. But just as the Dolphins thought they had a stop, the Bills got a huge break late in the game.

Buffalo was about to go three-and-out after the Dolphins had tied the game at 21 apiece. Bills punter Cameron Johnston booted the ball away, but a flag was thrown on the play. Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler was penalized for roughing Johnston.

The play gave the Bills a fresh set of downs. Five plays later, Allen found Khalil Shakir for a 15-yard touchdown pass. It helped put the Bills up seven points with 7:17 left in the game.

Tagovailoa needed to put together another incredible drive to tie the game. And it seemed like he was going to get there. Miami converted on third down twice and he got the team near the red zone. However, Tagovailoa dropped back to pass and looked for Jaylen Waddle when linebacker Terrel Bernard stepped in front of the pass and picked him off.

Allen finished 22-of-28 with 213 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Shakir, Dalton Kincaid and Jackson Hawes each had a touchdown catch. Allen also picked up the 200th passing touchdown of his career.

Bills running back James Cook had 108 yards on 19 carries.

Miami fell to Buffalo for the seventh straight time. The Dolphins haven’t beaten the Bills since Sept. 25, 2022.

Tagovailoa seemingly perfected the short-yardage pass all night. He was averaging seven yards per completion. He was 23-of-35 with 161 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Hill led the team with five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Waddle had five catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Running back Ollie Gordon II added a touchdown on the ground.

Buffalo improved to 3-0 on the year. Miami fell to 0-3.