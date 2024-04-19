Bills’ Josh Allen says Stefon Diggs trade is just ‘the nature of the business’

Speaking publicly for the first time since Stefon Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans earlier this month, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen praised his former teammate during a press conference with reporters on Thursday, but lamented the decision as simply “the nature of the business.”

Allen, whose relationship with Diggs was placed under the microscope amid Diggs’ apparent frustrations, spoke highly of his former teammate, but added that the decision was never his to make.

“It’s definitely hard to part ways with a guy that’s been very instrumental in our success here over the last four years. And again, I can’t thank him enough for when he came in and how hard he worked and what he taught me along the years.”

He continued, “Obviously, I wish we could keep everybody. We’ve made a lot of changes this offseason, lost a lot of veteran leadership – [Diggs] being one of them. I guess that’s the nature of the business, and going into year seven now, it kind just is what it is. I don’t get paid to make changes on the team, I get paid to be the best quarterback that I can be and try to lead the guys on this team.”

The change will allow for “opportunity,” Allen said. Naturally, Diggs’ absence will require the Bills offense to adapt.

“He meant a lot. If you look at the statistics, they don’t lie. Numbers don’t lie.”

Diggs was traded to the Texans earlier this month in a deal that sent the Bills a second-round pick in the 2025 draft. Houston also acquired Buffalo’s sixth-round pick in this year’s draft and a fifth-rounder in 2025.

The veteran wideout has topped 1,000 yards in each of his past six seasons. In his nine-year career, Diggs has 1,178 catches for 9,995 yards and 67 touchdowns.

As far as Allen and Diggs’ relationship is concerned, Allen said he exchanged a text with Diggs after learning of the trade.

“I’ll always love that guy like a brother. And I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

