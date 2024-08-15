Bills’ Josh Allen says he has ‘vivid dreams’ about what a Super Bowl parade would look like in Buffalo

Josh Allen has yet to bring the Buffalo Bills to a Super Bowl victory, but that doesn’t stop him from imagining what a parade in downtown Buffalo would look like.

“Oh my God, I joke about it a lot with guys on the team, what the city would look like after the parade. I have vivid dreams about it.” Allen said on a recent appearance on “Green Light with Chris Long.”

“Every square inch of downtown Buffalo being just absolutely packed with people. People ride the bus, I don’t know if I would ride the bus, I would just walk.”

The closest Allen has come to making a Super Bowl was the 2020-2021 season, when the Bills were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

The two-time Pro Bowler doesn’t think buses would be necessary if the Bills were to win the big game.

“It’s like that scene in ‘Spider-Man’… Where’s he got the train, he’s holding the train, and all of the sudden he falls forward and they grab him and just kind of lift him on back. I feel like that would be a lot of players, just crowd surfing.”

Allen’s Bills have been eliminated in the AFC divisional round the last three seasons, this last year losing again to the Chiefs.

If the Bills were to win the Super Bowl this season, it would be after they traded away Allen’s favorite target, Stefon Diggs.

Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans along with the Bills’ 2024 sixth-round pick and 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.

The Bills drafted wide receiver Keon Coleman, in addition to signing free agents Curtis Samuel and Marquez-Valdes Scantling to try and replace the production of Diggs.

The Bills’ quest to bring a Super Bowl parade to Buffalo begins with a Week 1 matchup at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET.

