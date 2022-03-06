Bills’ Josh Allen is ‘the best player in football,’ NFL analyst says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has taken the NFL by storm.

The Wyoming product has turned into one of the best quarterbacks in the league over the last two years. Allen has completed 66.1% of his passes for 8,951 passing yards with 73 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. He also has 1,184 yards on the ground with 14 more scores.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allen has been spectacular for the Bills, giving fans something meaningful to root for for the first time since Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was under center for the franchise during the 1990s. And because of those reasons, one NFL analyst believes Allen is the best player in football.

NBC’s Chris Simms spoke to WKBW-TV at the NFL Combine earlier this week in Indianapolis and explained why he is a huge fan of Allen.

“You can win without a great quarterback, I think that gets overblown, at times,” Simms said. “But when the team doesn’t play as well, or you’re playing a team that’s a mismatch against you or you’ve got a few injuries, when you’ve got a guy like Josh Allen, he can cover those holes. That’s what he does, let alone gives the team confidence every time they step on the field. … That’s why I love him. I’ve said this a few times, he’s the best player in football.”

PACKERS ARE AVOIDING NFC TEAMS IN POTENTIAL DEAL FOR AARON RODGERS

Two years ago, Allen set several franchise records and finished second in the NFL MVP voting behind Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers. Last season, Allen threw for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns. He also had 763 rushing yards with six more TDs. In two postseason games, Allen completed 77.4% of his passes for 637 yards with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions. Buffalo’s season came to an end in the divisional round of the playoffs when it suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even though Allen lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in their head-to-head matchup, Simms still believes Allen is the pick over the former Super Bowl MVP.

“To me, the last two years, he’s outplayed Patrick Mahomes,” Simms continued. “I think those are the two best players in the game right now, and if you made me choose one, I’d go Josh Allen, and there’s nobody better in the league right now. He’s the best player in the NFL.”