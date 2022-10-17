FOX Sports 

Bills’ Jordan Poyer makes 15-hour trek for Week 6 game vs Chiefs

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer played in Sunday’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but getting to Arrowhead Stadium was no easy feat for the All-Pro defensive back.

Poyer was dealing with a collapsed lung before the game against the Chiefs, ESPN reported, though he was listed on the Bills’ injury report with a rib issue.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, #87, catches a pass as Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, #21, defends during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, Oct. 16, 2022.
(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

Doctors reportedly refused to clear Poyer to fly with the team to Kansas City because of the change of air pressure when flying.

Instead, the Bills arranged for Poyer and his family to go from Buffalo to Kansas City in a van. Poyer and his family traveled 973 miles in about 15 hours to get to the game.

BILLS’ JOSH ALLEN, NFL FANS IRATE AFTER REFS MISS BLATANT TRIP

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, #21, looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York.
(Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

“This is the next one, so it’s good that we got [the win] going into the bye week,” he said after the game. “Gotta get everybody healthy again and come back home against … the Packers.”

Despite the reported lung issue, Poyer played 100% of the defensive snaps. He recorded four tackles in the 24-20 victory. He missed last week’s game with the injury issue.

Poyer is leading the NFL with four interceptions this season. Additionally, he has 16 combined tackles and one tackle for a loss this season along with six passes defended.

Jordan Poyer, #21 of the Buffalo Bills, looks on prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo is 5-1 to start the season. The Bills’ defense are first in points allowed and second in yards allowed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.