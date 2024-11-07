Bills’ Jordan Phillips drops incredible remark about return to team

The Buffalo Bills bolstered their defense this week as they look to make their push to the postseason in the final nine weeks of the season, starting Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Buffalo are on top of the AFC East with Week 10 set to begin. The Bills’ defense is eighth in points allowed and 17th in yards allowed. They’re hoping defensive tackle Jordan Phillips can help amend the yards situation before the start of the postseason.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Phillips re-signed with the Bills after the Dallas Cowboys released him. It will be his third stint with the Bills.

“Seeing the smiles, and being actually wanted, it’s a hell of a drug, you know what I mean? You can do a lot for people when it’s in the right environment,” he said. “I’m an acquired taste, and (the Bills) like my taste.”

Phillips has been known to eat on the defensive front.

BENGALS LEGEND POURS COLD WATER ON TEAM’S HOT STREAK: ‘LET’S DO THIS AGAINST THE GOOD TEAMS’

He had 9.5 sacks and 31 tackles in 2019 – his first full season with the Bills. He hasn’t managed to recreate that season in the years since, but he told reporters that he’s fully healthy and ready to go.

“Don’t feel like I left, so yeah, I’m happy about it. Ready to get to work,” he said.

He played for Buffalo for 12 games during the 2018 season, splitting time with the Miami Dolphins. He then was with the team in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before not being re-signed. He appeared in two games for the Cowboys and had one tackle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Buffalo are 7-2 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.