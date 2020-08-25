Bills head coach Sean McDermott says lack of NFL attendance policy is 'ridiculous'

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott isn’t thrilled with the NFL not creating a league-wide policy regarding fan attendance this upcoming season. During a Zoom call on Monday, McDermott strongly disagreed with how the league has handled the situation.

“We control what we can control,” McDermott said via NFL.com. “I think it’s honestly ridiculous that there will be … what appears to be a playing field that is like that. Inconsistently across the league with the different away stadiums. We control what we can control. That’s got to be our mindset and that’s how we attack it.”

McDermott made the comments in response to a question about Bills’ AFC East rival, Miami Dolphins, which announced that they will host a limited capacity total of 13,000 fans for the Dolphins’ Week 2 home opener against Buffalo.

The league is currently considering pumping in artificial noise for games without fans.