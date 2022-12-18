Bills fans throw snowballs to celebrate first touchdown vs. Dolphins

A message on the Jumbotron at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, said “Do not throw any items including snow.”

Fans didn’t follow orders when the Bills scored their first touchdown of the game against the Miami Dolphins.

As Josh Allen scrambled out of the pocket, he found rookie tight end Quintin Morris on the right side of the end zone for a score.

It was Morris’ first career touchdown and one he won’t forget because of the fans’ unique celebration.

When the Bills pushed down the field again, Nyheim Hines caught a short pass from Allen for an easy touchdown, his first since being traded from the Indianapolis Colts. The snowballs rained down on the end zone again.

The game was briefly halted because the snowballs weren’t just hitting the end zone. Fans were throwing them at the Dolphins’ sideline.

The NFL Network broadcast mentioned that there is ice in the snowballs. Officials then told the crowd a 15-yard penalty would be assessed on the Bills if the snowball throwing continued.

While stadium employees cleared snow from the field, removing it from the seats is a little more tricky.

More snow may fall in Buffalo during the game too, according to weather forecasts.

The weather has been a storyline all season in the AFC East since the Dolphins play in tropical Miami. However, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel downplayed the cold and snow of Buffalo all week.

“Could be snowing, could rain. I don’t know,” Tagovailoa said. “It’s a mindset thing, really. And if I’m too focused and worried about — ‘Is it too cold? Can I grab the ball or not?’ — then I’m focused on the wrong things, and it’ll be hard to play that way.”

At 10-3, the Bills lead the AFC East, while the Dolphins have been faltering of late, losing their last two games and dropping to 8-5. They were able to beat the Bills in Miami earlier this season, and Buffalo is looking for some revenge in its pursuit of a division title.