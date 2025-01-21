Bills fans start GoFundMe to donate to Mark Andrews’ charity after crucial drop

Perhaps the worst moment of Mark Andrews‘ career has turned out to be a positive for him.

Andrews dropped what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion Sunday, and his Baltimore Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills, 27-25, in the AFC divisional round.

The star tight end has been the subject of criticism since the game. He also fumbled earlier in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A group of Bills fans launched a GoFundMe to donate money to Andrews’ charity, Breakthrow T1D. The charity supports children with diabetes.

“As many of you know (the) Ravens TE wasn’t able to catch the the game tying 2 point conversion and upset Ravens fans. On top of that the TE has been receiving death threats and nasty comments atter [sic] his performance last night,” the GoFundMe says.

“We want Bills Mafia to donate to Marks charity for Juvenile diabetes. Let’s reach a goal of at least 5k. Please repost this! LINK TO DONATE WILL BE IN OUR BIO @thebuffalobrief on IG.”

That goal was surpassed. At the time of publication, over $20,000 had been raised.

ROBERT KRAFT’S SON PLANS TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BOSTON: REPORT

Several have donated $89, representing Andrews’ jersey number. But some have also pitched in $17, which is the number Josh Allen has worn his entire career.

Andrews did not speak with the media after the game, but Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Andrews’ teammates defended him.

“We wouldn’t be here without Mark Andrews,” Harbaugh said, via The Athletic.

Added Lamar Jackson, who had two early turnovers, “All of us played a factor in the game. It’s a team effort. We’re not going to put that on Mark. Because he’s been battling all season. All the great things he’s been doing all season.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills will now try to take down the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who play in their seventh straight AFC championship this weekend. This is the fourth time in five seasons the Bills and Chiefs have met in the postseason.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.