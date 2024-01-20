Bills’ Dion Dawkins excited for home playoff game against Chiefs: ‘Good luck’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills will square off in the NFL Playoffs for the third time in four years.

The two teams have produced a few classic games, but Sunday night’s game will be a first for Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes will play in his first road playoff game and Kansas City will play for just the second time at Highmark Stadium with Mahomes under center.

The only other time Mahomes has played on the road at Buffalo was during the 2020 NFL regular season, when fans were not allowed in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Buffalo left tackle Dion Dawkins addressed Kansas City having to play in front of “Bills Mafia.”

“He’s [Mahomes] only been here once? So, he’s never been here. Simple as that. Pat has never been to the Bills stadium in full effect. He has no idea what our fans look like in person. Well, that’s not true. In the home stadium in person. So, the people that don’t always travel,” Dawkins said this week.

“I’m excited, because the environment will be different,” Dawkins added. “And not to say it’s in our favor, but stadium is our favor. Stadium is us. That helps us. I don’t care what nobody says. This is the most dopest feeling I’ve ever had. We’re having two back-to-back playoff games [at] home. Come on now, like we get to leave and go eat wings. It’s cool. So good luck.”

The two previous playoff matchups between the two teams both went Kansas City’s way, with the Chiefs winning a thrilling game at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2021 AFC Divisional round.

Kansas City defeated Buffalo in overtime, scoring on their first possession and not allowing the Bills to touch the football.

The public outcry was overwhelming, with most upset that the game was decided by a flip of a coin.

In March 2022, NFL owners approved new overtime rules to allow both teams to have possession of the ball. The only way the game ends without both teams getting the ball is through a safety by the receiving team on the opening possession of overtime.

Buffalo is on a six-game winning streak, including a Week 14 victory over Kansas City during the regular season.