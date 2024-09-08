Bills’ Damar Hamlin talks becoming starting safety after cardiac episode

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was named a starter at the onset of the 2024 NFL season, marking an incredible comeback following his cardiac episode in 2023.

Hamlin has battled all the way back to be a trusted member of the Bills’ secondary. For him, it was just one day at a time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I’m just living my process and my journey and mission in life one day at a time,” he told Fox News Digital ahead of the Bills’ first game of the season against the Arizona Cardinals. “Being able to take my process one day at time has truly been the biggest thing for me.”

Most NFL fans will remember Hamlin collapsing on the field in a January game against the Cincinnati Bengals toward the end of the 2022 season. He was able to return to the field last season in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Hamlin did not play on the defensive side of the ball – mainly playing on special teams. He appeared in five games.

CHIEFS ROOKIE XAVIER WORTHY SHOWS OFF RECORD-SETTING SPEED FOR FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

For the defensive back, he said he did not need to recalibrate his mindset to start focusing on football again. Football is always what he has been about.

“Football has always been the main theme,” he explained. “Football has always been my passion. It’s always been that thing that I’ve wanted to be great at. It’s a little bit natural for me. This is something that I’ve always cared about.

“I just kind of had a lot of anxiety and adversity to overcome through it. That was a new process. But as far as being able to shift my focus to football, my focus has always been football because football is truly the thing I’m most passionate about.”

Hamlin partnered with Invisalign before the start of the season and spoke highly about its aligners.

“I think Invisalign aligners truly gives that confidence that goes hand-in-hand on and off the field to be able to perform,” he said. “The treatment is specifically tailored to you – that was one of the biggest things for me. And the flexibility of it, being able to take my aligners out to go to practice, wear my mouthpiece and being able to take my aligners out to enjoy a nice meal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was perfect for me.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.