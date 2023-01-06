Bills’ Damar Hamlin is speaking with team after breathing tube is removed, Buffalo says in major health update

The positive news regarding Damar Hamlin’s health condition continued on Friday with the Buffalo Bills announcing that his breathing tube was removed and he was finally able to speak with his team and the medical staff providing his care.

The Bills provided another major update on Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery,” the statement posted to Twitter read.

“His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.