Bills cancel practice amid snowstorm, Von Miller chimes in: ‘Good Morning Buffalo’

The Buffalo Bills will not be able to practice on Friday ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns due to massive amounts of snow.

The Bills announced that their Friday practice has been canceled, and they will meet virtually instead, the team announced.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Sunday’s game will be moved from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to Ford Field In Detroit.

RYAN TANNEHILL, DERRICK HENRY SHINE AS TENNESSEE DOWNS GREEN BAY IN FRIGID LAMBEAU FIELD

According to Fox Weather, the Buffalo area is expected to receive up to four feet of snow between Thursday and Sunday.

“Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday’s Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET,” the NFL said in an announcement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.”

Bills linebacker Von Miller had some fun with the weather Friday morning, posting a GIF to his Twitter account.

With Sunday’s game against the Browns being played in Detroit, the Bills will play two games in five days at Ford Field, as they are scheduled to play the Lions on Thanksgiving in Detroit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“[Coach] Sean [McDermott] does a great job of messaging and making sure our guys understand it’s still going to be a football game,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said, according to ESPN. “Everything else is the same. It’s a short flight. We’re going to try to keep it as routine as possible. Is it a little disruption? Yes. But I think our guys are pros. They understand it.”

The Bills are expected to return to Buffalo following the game against Cleveland before returning for their Thanksgiving game against the Lions.