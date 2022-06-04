FOX Sports 

Billie Jean King Receives France’s highest civilian honor on 50th anniversary of French Open triumph

Women’s tennis legend Billie Jean King received France’s highest civilian honor, the Legion of Honor, on Friday at Elysee Palace.

King, 78, received the honor for her contributions to women’s sports, gender equality and the rights of the LGBTQ people in athletics, per the AP. She was awarded her medal by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The 12-time Grand Slam and 1972 French Open champion was present at this year’s tournament to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her win over Evonne Goolagong.

King helped start the Virginia Slims Tour for professional women players, which led to the creation of the Women’s Tennis Association in 1973, the organizing body for women’s professional tennis.