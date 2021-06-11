Bill Murray celebrates Cubs’ first full-capacity game, leads Wrigley Field in ‘Take Me out to the Ball Game’

Die-hard Chicago Cubs fan Bill Murray once again took hold of the announcer’s microphone to lead others in song at Wrigley Field.

The “Space Jam” performer, 70, played to a full stadium on Friday when he donned a familiar blue and gray Cubs cap and blue collared shirt during the seventh-inning stretch at Chicago’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“This is what it feels like to be 100%,” Murray shouted to screaming fans during the day game, eliciting a round of applause from many in attendance. “And we’re going to be louder from right now until the last out in the top of the ninth inning, understood?!”

“Let’s scare the hell out of these Cardinals, let’s scare them,” ordered the “Caddyshack” star before bellowing into his rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

The official Twitter account for the team shared the video on the social media platform, captioning it: “The one and only Bill Murray. #CubTogether.”

The Cubs, which took down the Cardinals in a score of 8-5, dubbed the daytime showcase, “Opening Day 2.0.”