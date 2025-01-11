Bill McCartney, legendary Colorado coach, dead at 84 after dementia battle

Legendary Colorado football coach Bill McCartney, who led the program to its only national championship, died Friday night after a long battle with dementia, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 84.

McCartney, the winningest coach in Colorado history, died “peacefully” surrounded by his family, the university said in a statement.

“Our father surrendered his life to Jesus at 33 years old, setting a trajectory for our family and many others. We share his faith in Jesus and truly believe our Dad has been reunited in Heaven with his beloved bride and our Mother, Lynne Marie,” the family’s statement said.

“Coach Mac touched countless lives with his unwavering faith, boundless compassion, and enduring legacy as a leader, mentor, and advocate for family, community, and faith. As a trailblazer and visionary, his impact was felt both on and off the field, and his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he inspired.

“While we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived and the love he shared with everyone around him. We are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support during this time and ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult moment.”

McCartney coached at Colorado from 1982-94, leading the Buffaloes to three Big Eight titles, 10 consecutive winning seasons and a national championship in 1990.

Decades later, his 93-55-5 record as the winningest college football coach in Buffaloes history still stands. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

“I am very saddened at the passing of Coach Mac,” said CU athletic director Rick George, who McCartney hired as a recruiting coordinator in 1987.

“I was fortunate to be able to say goodbye to Coach in person last week. Coach Mac was an incredible man who taught me about the importance of faith, family and being a good husband, father and grandfather. He instilled discipline and accountability to all of us who worked and played under his leadership. The mark that he left on CU football and our athletic department will be hard to replicate.”

McCartney is most remembered for the 1990 season, when he led Colorado to an 11-1-1 record and a win over Notre Dame to claim the program’s only national title.

