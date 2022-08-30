Bill Clinton, Dr. Ruth Westheimer’s chat at US Open delights broadcasters: ‘Why is his face getting redder?’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Ruth Westheimer were seated next to each to watch Serena Williams defeat Danka Kovini? in straight sets during the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday night.

The former leader of the U.S. and the famed sex therapist seemed to be having an interesting conversation. The ESPN broadcast booth of Chris Fowler, Chrissie Evert and John McEnroe appeared to be delighted by what the cameras showed.

“Who knows what they’re talking about,” McEnroe said.

Evert suggested Westheimer was giving Clinton advice on something as she playfully touched his cheek.

“Why is his face getting redder?” McEnroe quipped.

Clinton and Westheimer weren’t the only ones in attendance for the epic match. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Mike Tyson, Anna Wintour and Spike Lee were just some of the big names in the crowd at Flushing Meadows.

Williams dominated Kovini?, of Montenegro, in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, and showed she was still a force to be reckoned with hitting some shorts with the incredible precision she’s shown her entire career.

The 40-year-old tennis legend had nine cases and at one point won 11 points in a row and four games in a row.

While Kovini? battled throughout the match, Williams tapped into her greatness and showed why she’s considered one of the best in the world, sprinting to return drop shots near the net and spiking the ball down on her opponent’s side any chance she got.