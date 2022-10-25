Bill Burr hilariously ribs Mannings in simulcast appearance, begs cameras to stop showing ‘sad’ Mac Jones

Bill Burr provided the comedy on Peyton and Eli Manning’s simulcast of the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears matchup on Monday night.

Burr was the second guest on ESPN’s “ManningCast” and the avid Patriots fan was immediately hit with the reality of talking to the two quarterbacks that tended to torment him during some of Tom Brady’s best seasons with that organization.

“Can I deal with the nightmare of talking to two Manning brothers? This is like the quarterback anti-Christ for me,” Burr said, spurring laughs from the Manning tandem.

Eli Manning notably defeated the Patriots in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI while Peyton Manning bounced the Brady-led Patriots on his way to two Super Bowl rings.

“Those were brutal, they ripped my heart out but fortunately we had some luck a few years ago,” Burr said of the losses to Eli and the Giants. “But when they won on the first one, the helmet catch, the dropped pick, the missed sack, I was like all right it wasn’t our day. But when Eli did it again, I was like this guy’s a gangster.”

Burr was asked about whether a quarterback controversy was brewing in New England as Bailey Zappe was put into the game for Mac Jones, who started his first game since Week 3. Zappe threw a touchdown pass on his first drive.

“There probably is. I’m just glad I don’t have to make that decision,” Burr said.

The ESPN broadcast then showed Jones on the sideline and Burr said, “Can they stop showing sad Mac Jones on the sideline? We get it, he got taken out of the game.”

To Burr’s dismay, the Bears got the best of the Patriots 33-14.