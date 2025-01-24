Bill Belichick’s North Carolina contract details show staggering salary, interesting clauses

Bill Belichick has already been on the recruiting trail, but it’s officially official that he’s North Carolina’s next head football coach after he signed his contract.

And it’s a contract with eye-popping numbers.

The Tar Heels released Belichick’s deal, which continues through the end of 2029, Thursday. The 72-year-old will be making $10 million per season, though his official base salary is $1 million.

The other $9 million will be coming from what is described as “supplemental income.”

Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, immediately becomes one of the top 10 highest-paid head coaches in college football. Seven coaches made $10 million or more in 2024, according to USA Today.

The highest-paid coach in the country is Georgia’s Kirby Smart at over $13 million per season. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($11.13 million), Texas’ Steve Sarkisian ($10.6 million), USC’s Lincoln Riley ($10.043 million) and Ohio State’s Ryan Day ($10.021 million), fresh off a national championship win, round out the top five.

Like many other contracts, Belichick’s has incentives that would trigger massive paydays if they’re met, including a $750,000 bonus if the Tar Heels reach the College Football Playoff. If they win a national title, Belichick would receive a $1.75 million bonus.

Other incentives include a $150,000 bonus for reaching a bowl game as well as a $350,000 bonus if the team makes an “elite” non-playoff bowl. Those would include the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Gator Bowl, Duke’s Mayo Bowl and a few others.

Finally, a top 25 ranking at the end of the regular season would also trigger a $250,000 bonus for Belichick. And he’d like get his $350,000 bonus for an elite bowl game if the Tar Heels finish in the Top 25.

There is also confirmation that Belichick does have a buyout clause, which was widely reported as North Carolina’s stipulation if he were to leave for a job in the NFL. If Belichick leaves UNC before June 1, the university is owed $10 million. After June 1, the buyout drops to $1 million.

However, despite multiple NFL teams reportedly reaching out to Belichick, he said during his introductory press conference he’s in Chapel Hill to stay.

He’s already showing his commitment to the program by hitting the road and talking to recruits as he aims to build a playoff roster through the new NIL system.

