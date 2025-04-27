Bill Belichick’s girlfriend shuts down relationship question: ‘We’re not talking about this’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina Tar Heels football coach Bill Belichick touched ever so slightly on his relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson in an interview released Sunday.

But Hudson shut down one question from Tony Dokoupil during the “CBS Mornings” interview. He described Hudson as a “constant presence” during the interview. Dokoupil asked the legendary former New England Patriots head coach how the two had met.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson said as she sat off to the side.

Dokoupil asked Belichick how he dealt with the comments and attention about his relationship.

“Never been too worried about what everybody else thinks. Just try to do what I feel like what’s best for me and what’s right,” the 73-year-old coach said.

Belichick described Hudson as his “creative muse” in his book. She’s also maintained a presence within the Tar Heels football program as Belichick has asked for her to be copied on emails.

The couple were first linked romantically last year but first met on a flight headed to Boston in 2021, when they seemingly hit it off. According to Page Six, Belichick, 73, and Hudson, 24, have reportedly “discussed marriage.”

The age gap between Hudson and Belichick recently became a topic of conversation when emails obtained by The Athletic showed that Belichick had emailed UNC officials showing his concern about potentially being called a “predator” online.

“Is there anyone monitoring the UNC Football page for slanderous commentary and subsequently deleting it / blocking users that are harassing BB in the comments?” Hudson reportedly asked on Feb. 13.

Belichick reportedly followed up the next day: “I cannot believe that UNC would support my being called a ‘predator.'”

Robbi Pickeral Evans, UNC senior associate athletic director for external affairs and strategic communications, replied that the social media team hides or erases comments about personal life and would “never” support those actions.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.