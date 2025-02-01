Bill Belichick wins over UNC fraternities with free pizza ahead of Duke basketball game

Bill Belichick has found a way to win over students at the University of North Carolina long before he makes his debut as the Tar Heels’ new head football coach.

The former New England Patriots coach is catering a pizza night for UNC fraternities as they watch the men’s basketball team take on second-ranked Duke Saturday night, according to an email shared on social media.

“Coach Belichick wants to get your fraternity pizza for the UNC vs. Duke game tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.,” the email, sent by UNC director of football operations Alex Kerr, said. “With that being said, our plan is to deliver the pizzas on behalf of Coach Belichcik to your house.”

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

The generous offer by Belichick comes a week after the former NFL coach signed a contract to become UNC’s new football coach, formalizing last month’s hiring.

BILL BELICHICK’S NORTH CAROLINA CONTRACT DETAILS SHOW STAGGERING SALARY, INTERESTING CLAUSES

Belichick’s contract is a five-year deal that includes $10 million guaranteed for each of his first three seasons with another $3.5 million available in bonuses. News of the signing followed rumors Belichick might still return to the NFL.

But UNC’s general manager, Michael Lombardi, a former NFL executive, quickly shut down speculation in a post on X, saying, “His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isn’t an option so please stop making it one. Thank you.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Belichick will make his college football debut when UNC hosts TCU on Labor Day at 7:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.