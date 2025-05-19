Bill Belichick reveals he spent $5,000 on milk to keep Tom Brady, Antonio Brown relationship going

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Belichick pulled back the curtain on how he was able to keep the relationship between quarterback Tom Brady and wide receiver Antonio Brown in a good place while he was the head coach of the New England Patriots.

The Patriots signed the wide receiver toward the beginning of the 2019 season following his abrupt departure from the Las Vegas Raiders. He ended up playing one game for New England and had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown. Even as he was a one-hit wonder in Foxborough, Brady and Brown cultivated a relationship that lasted into their Tampa Bay Buccaneers years.

Belichick, now head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, opened up on “The Pivot” podcast about the secret ingredient to keeping their relationship afloat — $5,000 milk. Host Ryan Clark pointed to a chapter in Belichick’s book, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football,” about star players.

“One of the funniest stories in the book is the Antonio Brown story. He was only with the Patriots for 11 days,” Belichick said. “And, Tom’s very nutrition-oriented. Antonio wanted to… Tom had Antonio come and stay at his house, wanted to embrace him, bring him onto the team and so forth.

“Antonio ordered this special milk for Brady, it cost $5,000. To make a long story short, it kinda got mixed up and ended up in the mailroom for too long, and the milk went bad.”

Belichick said the Patriots staff got $5,000 worth of milk to give Brown a helping hand.

“So, now we turn in this expense report — $5,000 worth of milk. Sometimes, you’ve just got to do the right thing, and I didn’t want to ruin the relationship between Brown and Brady on this spoiled milk,” he said.

While Brown’s time with the Patriots didn’t last long, he and Brady did go on to win a Super Bowl while they were with the Buccaneers during the 2020 season.