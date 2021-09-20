Bill Belichick no fan of taunting in NFL: ‘I think that’s poor sportsmanship’

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered his thoughts on the NFL’s taunting crackdown after football fans expressed their displeasure with some of the penalties in Week 2.

Belichick said Monday in an interview on WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show” he was not in favor of taunting in the league, saying he’s not a fan of poor sportsmanship.

“In general, I don’t really think there’s a place for taunting in the game. I think that’s poor sportsmanship and it leads to other things. It leads to retaliation, and then where do you draw the line? I think the whole idea of the rule is to kind of nip it in the bud and not let it get started,” he said, via The Spun.

“I’m in favor of that. I think that we should go out there and compete and try to play good football and win the game on the field. I don’t think it’s about taunting and poor sportsmanship. That’s not really my idea of what good football is.”

An unsurprising remark from Belichick, who definitely didn’t check social media to see the reaction from fans who were up in arms over Seattle Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed receiving a penalty for taunting during his game against the Tennessee Titans.

The NFL Players Association tweeted Monday, acknowledging that they heard the complaints from fans about the rule.

It doesn’t appear a rule change is coming this season.