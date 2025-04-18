Bill Belichick nabs 4-star receiver for UNC who was going to play for Deion Sanders at Colorado

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels have brought in another top talent for the 2025-26 season, and the player comes from Coach Prime’s program at Colorado.

Wide receiver Adrian Wilson told On3 he is transferring to UNC to join Belichick for his inaugural season at Chapel Hill.

Wilson was one of Deion Sanders’ top recruits for his Buffaloes program, but he entered the transfer portal Wednesday. Belichick jumped to land the four-star recruit ranked as the No. 32 wide receiver in the Class of 2025.

Belichick and his staff have been active building their roster through the transfer portal, and they nabbed former Nebraska and Missouri linebacker Mikai Gbayor earlier this week.

The Tar Heels also brought in three former Washington Huskies defensive players thanks to the coach’s son, Steve Belichick, who served as defensive coordinator at Washington before joining his father at Chapel Hill.

Linebacker Khmori House, cornerback Thaddeus Dixon and safety Peyton Waters made their way east to join the former New England Patriots head coach.

Wilson, who hails from Texas, signed on with Colorado in December and enrolled early at the university after he verbally committed to Arizona State.

No one expects Belichick to be done in the portal either. Quarterback remains an important position to upgrade for the Tar Heels to compete the way their first-year coach would like next season.

South Alabama’s Gio Lopez is a QB North Carolina has been linked to.

Sanders and Colorado will be looking for the next wave of college superstars as his son, Shedeur Sanders, and two-way star Travis Hunter are both expected to be first-round picks next week in Green Bay at the 2025 NFL Draft.

