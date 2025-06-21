Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson drama revealed in new emails

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Emails obtained by WRAL show Bill Belichick addressing the controversy over his romantic and professional relationship with Jordon Hudson.

The relationship between the legendary coach and the 24-year-old model has drawn national scrutiny after a controversial “CBS Sunday Morning” interview.

Hudson declared, “We’re not talking about that” when Belichick was asked about how the couple met.

Belichick claimed in one email that CBS “secretly” had a camera focused on Hudson despite the model requesting to sit off camera.

“Secretly, CBS had a camera focused on Jordon where Lead producer Gabe instructed her to sit,” Belichick reportedly wrote.

Belichick elaborated on why the question of how they met was not answered.

“I met Jordon randomly on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021. That is no secret. Jordon was not dodging the specific question regarding how we met, but rather was preventing the interview from continuing to probe into personal matters,” the email said.

Belichick also addressed why Hudson was present at the interview to begin with. He believed the interview would be focused on his book, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from a Life in Football.”

“Jordon was present at the CBS interview because David Kass, the Simon & Schuster publicist, was not there,” Belichick wrote, referring to the publisher of his book. “I included Jordon in the book acknowledgments because she was a creative contributor to the book, including having the idea for formatting the 4 special pages in the book.”

In another email, Belichick addressed reports that he requested to have Hudson copied on every email sent to him.

“Jordon and I have both a personal & professional relationship,” Belchick wrote in the email. “This is not a secret. Jordon assists me with my personal media, which is why I asked UNC to forward media requests (E.G. CBS 60 Minutes) to her. Jordon has zero involvement in the UNC football program, beyond the degree that my personal media intersects with it.”

Belichick released a statement saying he was “surprised” about getting the questions about his relationship and that when Hudson had stepped in, she was doing her job. He went on to accuse CBS of creating a “false narrative” with so-called “selectively edited clips.”

CBS responded, disagreeing with Belichick’s version of events.

In a separate interview with ESPN, Belichick insisted Hudson is not involved with UNC football .