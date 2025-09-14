Bill Belichick gets first home win as UNC head coach

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The UNC Tar Heels earned their first home win of the Bill Belichick era on Saturday with a 41-6 win over Richmond.

Gio Lopez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and freshman Demon June had 148 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Both passing touchdowns went to Jordan Shipp, who caught four passes for 52 yards.

Lopez went 10 of 18 for 119 yards and also threw an interception.

Richmond gained just 199 total yards. The Spiders also committed three turnovers, including a fumble that Makai Gbayor returned for a 62-yard touchdown.

The Tar Heels scored on their first four possessions and outgained Richmond 193-58 in the opening half to grab a 20-3 lead.

Hoping to regain momentum, Richmond recovered a surprise onside kick to begin the second half. The Spiders took their subsequent drive all the way down to the 1, where Kyle Wickersham was stuffed on a fourth down run.

The team got its first win of Belichick’s tenure last week with a 20-3 win over Charlotte.

Belichick recently confirmed reports that New England Patriots staff members were barred from the football program.

“It’s clear I’m not welcome there around their facility,” he told reporters, via the Tar Heel Tribune . “So, they’re not welcome at ours. It’s pretty simple.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.