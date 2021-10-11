Bill Belichick can send texts but emojis are different story

Add emojis to the list of things Bill Belichick doesn’t use.

The New England Patriots head coach appeared in his weekly spot on WEEI radio’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Monday and was asked about a text message he sent to Boston Red Sox skipper Alex Cora.

The manager credited Belichick said before Game 3’s win over the Tampa Bay Rays that getting the text message was the “highlight of the year” for him.

Belichick downplayed the text but had nice words for the leader of the Boston clubhouse.

“Oh, I don’t know about that. We’ve been friends for a while, really respect what he does. What he’s brought to the Sox. Obviously enjoyed our relationship. Looks like he’s doing fine. He’s got a good team and they’ve played well. They got a big win tonight,” Belichick said.

When asked whether he uses emojis in his messages, Belichick replied: “What are those?”

Belichick is known for not being on the up-and-up when it comes to social media, even as the players he coaches become younger and he gets older.

Belichick has been known to rail against social media. In 2011, he said he doesn’t do Twitter or “MyFace.” He told WEEI radio in 2015 he doesn’t have any of that “InstantFace” stuff.

The Patriots have nearly 30 players on the roster 25 years or younger and have 11 players born between the years 1998 and 2000. His own quarterback Mac Jones announced his latest endorsement on Instagram.