Bill Belichick blows off Patriots rookie trying to reward him for reaching milestone victory

Leave it to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to not want anything to do with a momentous achievement.

As the clock ticked down on the Patriots’ win over the Cleveland Browns, Belichick was about to tie George Halas for the second-most wins as an NFL coach all-time. And as Brenden Schooler came over to give Belichick the game ball, he wanted nothing to do with it.

Belichick gave Schooler a long, hard stare until an assistant coach stepped in and took the ball away from him.

Belichick did address his accomplishment after the game, and as you’d expect from him as well, he gave all the glory to the players he’s coached.

“You can’t win games in this league without good players, so I’ve been very fortunate.”

Belichick got his 324th career win with his third-string quarterback once again playing hard and exceeding expectations; Bailey Zappe had 309 yards on 24-for-34 through the air with two touchdown passes.

Zappe found Hunter Henry and Tyquan Thornton while allowing his run game to do some work, too. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and Thornton found the end zone on the ground as well in the 38-15 blowout.

It may have been a bit more fulfilling for Belichick to tie the record as he was fired by the Browns following five seasons as their head coach from 1991to 1995. He had just one winning season during that time, going 11-5 in 1994, but that firing ultimately led to Belichick going to the Patriots, where he would secure six Super Bowl victories.

It also might be fate that Halas’ team, the Chicago Bears, are next on the schedule for Belichick’s Patriots.

Gillette Stadium will be the site for what could be Belichick’s 325th win, which will make him the sole owner of the second-most wins as an NFL head coach next Monday.